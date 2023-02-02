OMV Petrom's 2022 contribution to state budget in direct and indirect taxes, by 7 bln RON higher

The contribution of energy company OMV Petrom to Romania's state budget increased last year by 7 billion RON from 12 billion RON in 2021 to over 19 billion RON, while the industry-specific tax topped 7.3 billion RON, shows data presented on Thursday in a press conference by the company's CFO Alina Popa, told Agerpres.

"In 2022 we had record contributions to Romania's state budget, in amount of 20 billion RON, while our net profit stood at 10 billion RON. Direct taxes and contributions from the energy sector saw the most substantial increase, by almost 4 times to approximately 10 billion RON. Of this amount, energy specific contributions represented 7.3 billion RON, which include additional taxation on natural gas and electricity in amount of 4.8 billion RON, fourfold the one billion RON paid in 2021. Oil and natural gas royalties doubled in 2022, reaching 2.1 billion RON. Industry-specific taxes include new contributions introduced in 2022 in amount of two billion RON, made up of 1.5 billion RON in solidarity contributions to the energy transition fund, and the voluntary contribution to the reduction of fuel prices, of 0.4 billion RON," explained Alina Popa.

The OMV Petrom CFO said that indirect taxes amounted to 9.5 billion RON in 2022, slightly higher than in 2021.

Popa also announced that the OMV Petrom management proposes a basic gross dividend of 0.0375 RON per share for the financial year 2022, which translates into a 10 percent annual increase of the dividend per share; the Romanian state, who owns 20.07 percent of the company's shares, is entitled to approximately half a billion RON.

The OMV Petrom management also intends to propose the distribution of a special dividend in 2023, the exact amount of which will be announced around mid-2023.