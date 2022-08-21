Operating tourist accomodation units' capacity up 5.3% on Q2 2022

The capacity of operating tourist accommodation units increased in the second quarter of 2022 by 5.3% compared to the same period of last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics.

In the total capacity of tourist accommodation in operation, hotels held a share of 59.6%, agri-tourism pensions 15.3%, tourist pensions 10.7%, tourist villas 4.2%, hostels 3.3%, motels 2.7%, tourist chalets 1.7% and other types of tourist accommodation units with functions of tourist accommodation had 2.5%.

The 3-star hotels represented 45,7% of the total capacity of tourist accommodation in operation of the hotels, followed by the 4-star hotels (35,4%), the 2-star hotels (11.7%), the 5-star hotels (5.8%), the 1-star hotels (1.3%) and the unranked ones (0.1%).

By county, the largest share of the tourist accommodation capacity in operation is held by Constanta with 10.5%, Brasov 10.3%, and Bucharest 9%.

The number of arrivals of tourists in the tourist reception units operating as tourist accommodation in the second quarter of 2022 was 2,635,700, of which 2,237,000 arrivals of Romanian tourists (84.9%) and 398,700 arrivals of foreign tourists (15.1%).

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the total number of arrivals increased by 41.5%, the number of arrivals of Romanian tourists registering an increase of 29.2%, and that of foreign tourists by 201.8%.

Foreign tourists stayed in 4- and 3-star hotels in a proportion of 81.1%.

The number of overnight stays in the tourist accommodation establishments with functions of tourist accommodation in the second quarter of 2022 was 5,414,500, of which 4,535,500 Romanian tourist overnights (83.8%) and 879,000 foreign tourist overnights (16.2%). Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the total number of overnight stays increased by 37.2%, the number of overnight stays of Romanian tourists registered an increase of 24.2%, and that of foreign tourists by 195.8%.

In the hotels were registered 4,058,500 overnights (75% of the total overnight stays), out of which 3,261,200 of the Romanian tourists and 797,300 of the foreign tourists.

The arrivals of foreign tourists in the second quarter of 2022 coming from European countries represented 75.6% of the total arrivals of foreign tourists, and the overnight stays 72% of the total overnight stays of foreign tourists.

The net use index of the tourist accommodation capacity in operation in the second quarter of 2022 was 27.1%, up by 6.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021, in hotels being 34.1%, in tourist villas 20.3% and in holiday villages 19.2%.

Hotels recorded the highest usage index (41.6%) in the "spa resorts" tourist area.

By county, higher usage indices were registered at the tourist reception structures with accommodation functions in Ilfov (46%), Iasi (45,2%) and Bucharest (40,9%).

On tourist areas, the highest average duration of the stay was recorded in the "spa resorts" area (3.6 days), followed by the "resorts in the coastal area, excluding the city of Constanta" area (3 days).

Arrivals to apartments and rooms for rent recorded in the second quarter of 2022, totaled 211,600 people, up by 86.6% compared to those in Q2 2021. Out of the total number of arrivals, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in apartments and rooms for rent represented 91.7%, and the arrivals of foreign tourists 8.3%.

By county, the number of tourist arrivals in apartments and rooms for rent recorded higher values in Brasov (38,700 people), Bucharest (35,900 persons) and Cluj (21,800 people).

The overnight stays recorded in apartments and rooms for rent totaled 409,200, up by 92.3% compared to those in the second quarter of 2021. Out of the total number of overnight stays, those of the Romanian tourists represented 90,2%, and those of the foreign tourists 9,8%.

By county, tourist nights in apartments and rooms for rent recorded higher values in Brasov (71,300), Bucharest (71,100 thousand) and Constanta (48,200).AGERPRES