Opposition senators table motion against FinMin Teodorovici

Senators of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) on Monday tabled a nonqualified motion against Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici.

"The PNL and USR floor groups in the Senate are putting forward an unqualified motion called 'Eugen Teodorovici, the Romanians are asking you to resign!' Please take the necessary measures to start the legal proceedings for its debate," PNL's Florin Citu said told a plenary session of the Senate.

Subsequently, the chairman of the meeting, Claudiu Manda, announced that the motion would be debated on April 15.

"The staff checked the formal conditions of the unqualified motion and decided that the debate would be on [April] 15, on Monday at 16:00hrs," he said.