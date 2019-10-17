Orban, after meeting with UDMR: We had discussion in which we agreed on many points

Prime Minister designate, Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday, after the meeting with the leaders of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), that they had a discussion in which they agreed on many points, both in what regards elements of fiscal policy, as well as in what regards the position towards some articles of Ordinance 114.

"We had a discussion regarding the main elements of the governing program, we had a discussion about the structure of the Cabinet, concerning possible minister candidates and, also, we discussed about the different aspects that regard the urgency of the situation in which Romania finds itself. From my point of view it was a positive discussion, a discussion in which we understood each other on many points, both in what regards elements of fiscal policy, as well as in what regards the position towards some articles in Ordinance 114 and with respect to other elements of the governing program. Obviously, according to the procedure, UDMR needs to make the decision in its statutory bodies, which will happen in the course of next week. We will have another meeting, after they debate and make the decision," Orban mentioned, at the Parliament Palace.

The Liberal leader added that the representatives of the UDMR did not put up conditions to support the government, but did "ask some common sense questions regarding some domains that the Union grants special attention to."

"We had discussions regarding the necessity of a budgetary rectification, because it's clear that many institutions and local authorities cannot close the year under the current regulations i the budget domain. Obviously, we had a discussion regarding the structure of a future budget, in which we share similar viewpoints; that there should be a higher ratio granted to investments, furthermore, a higher ratio granted to education. (...) It was a very serious, to the point, discussion, a discussion related to many elements of the governing program in several important domains and after this discussion I am optimistic regarding the UDMR's decision," Ludovic Orban showed.

He mentioned that he did not reach consensus with UDMR leaders in regards to the election of mayors in two electoral rounds.

The Prime Minister designate mentioned that he had no discussions of any sort about appointments which would represent a condition for support.

"The faster the government is invested, the faster the government will have the capacity to present to Parliament the draft law of the state budget and the draft law for the state social security budget," the Liberal leader mentioned.