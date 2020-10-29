Orban: By organising parliamentary elections on 6 December there is no additional risk of coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in southeastern Constanta on Thursday evening that by holding parliamentary elections on 6 December there is no additional risk of the spread of the coronavirus, if the rules imposed in this regard are respected both in the election campaign and on the day of the vote.

"In my opinion (...), the election campaign if it is organised in accordance with the rules that are presented in the government decision, which were, as a matter of fact, the rules in the campaign for the local elections, as well, there is no additional risk of spreading. If all the candidates campaigning and the teams accompanying them wear the mask, do not approach people, speak from a reasonable distance, respect the maximum number of people at events, remember we have reduced to 20 people indoors and to a maximum of 50 people outdoors, the maximum number of participants in electoral events," said the Prime Minister, answering the question of whether he is considering postponing the date of the parliamentary elections in conditions where the number of cases of COVID-19 will increase.

Orban asserted that "compliance with the rules does not increase the risk of spread of the virus."

According to him, on the day of the parliamentary vote, the same preventive measures will be taken as in local elections, going to the polls being similar for citizens, for example, to going to the pharmacy or any shop.