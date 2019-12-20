Orban: Gov't to approve December 27, January 3 free days for budget employees, Treasury, to work on December 27

The government will approve for December 27 and January 3 to be declared free days for the budget system, but the Treasury will also work on December 27, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Friday's Executive meeting.

The Minister of Labor, Violeta Alexandru, specified, at the request of the prime minister, that the draft government decision on declaring December 27 and January 3 free days for employees in the budget system is ready, and they will be recovered later."The Treasury will work on 27 [December - ed.n.]," even if the free days are granted, the prime minister added."The banking system will work on December 27, we will work and it will work until 31," the Minister of Labor added.Prime Minister Orban concluded that the Treasury will work on December 23, 24, 27, 30 and 31.