Orban: PNL has flexibility in finding best solution to abolish SIIJ

The National Liberal Party (PNL) is consistent in its support for the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) and has flexibility in finding the best solution agreed upon in the coalition, said, on Monday, the Liberal chairman Ludovic Orban.

"PNL is consistent in supporting the abolition of the special section. Full stop. In what form will the dismantling happen? In the form that will be convened in the coalition. We agreed with the form put forward by the Government, as well as with the form agreed upon and adopted by the Chamber of Deputies, we agreed with other proposals as well. Our fundamental objective is the dismantling of the special section. We have the same flexibility to find the best solution, which would be agreed upon in the coalition and would be supported by all coalition partners," said Orban after the meeting of the PNL's leadership.

