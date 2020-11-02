Orban: Talks allow us to say that we will be able to organize polling stations abroad

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that it is clear from the talks being carried out that polling stations can be organized abroad, but pointed out that it was possible that in some countries their number might be reduced or their organization could be allowed only in the headquarters of diplomatic missions.

"We are in constant communication with all countries for the organization of polling stations. For the time being, although we are witnessing a worrying epidemic wave across Europe, the discussions we are having allow us to say that we will be able to organize polling stations. All data will be presented after all the talks are completed. (...) When we have certain data on the polling stations that are organized in each country, these data will be made public. Possibly, in some countries the number of polling stations may be reduced. It is possible in other countries to allow the organization of polling stations only at the headquarters of diplomatic missions - embassies, consulates or other headquarters that belong to some Romanian state institutions.We will have a very clear picture and, when we have all the data, the Ministry of Foreigners will make them public," Orban explained at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters.

He said that on schedule elections have been held in all countries, when asked whether the December 6 parliamentary elections will be held in the event of 10,000 novel coronavirus infections a day.

"Maintaining the current Parliament means that Renate Weber will remain in the position of Ombudsman, one like Dorneanu will remain at the head of the Constitutional Court, one like Florin Iordache will remain at the head of the Legislative Council. That means maintaining the current Parliament. Every week, the current Parliament produces new and new normative acts that risk leading Romania to the abyss, which risk causing Romania's economic collapse. So much lack of responsibility as there is in the majority dominated by PSD [the Social Democratic party] in recent months has never existed in the post-December history of Romania. It is vital for Romania that the mandate of the current Parliament ends at the established constitutional deadline," Orban said.

He brought to mind the draft law of the PNL on the introduction of electronic voting and the fact that the majority of the PSD in the current Legislature rejected the legislative initiative.

The PNL leader also showed that a person-to-person electoral campaign will be carried out, but with the observance of the sanitary protection rules.