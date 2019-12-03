Orban:Need for real integration, coherence, continuity, unified approach of measures supporting persons with disabilities

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban conveyed a message on Tuesday of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, context in which he emphasizes the need for "real integration, coherence, continuity and a unified approach" of the support measures for people with disabilities, so that "they can find their rightful place in society".

"The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is a good opportunity to loudly reaffirm the message "Equal people - Equal rights", through which, 27 years ago, the international community gave a strong alarm signal regarding awareness-raising to the problems with which people with disabilities face. The prevention of discrimination, respect for their rights and their dignity are objectives for which Romania has taken important steps, but we still have much work to do to ensure everyone has access to a normal life," says Orban.

The prime minister points out that there is a need for "real integration, coherence, continuity and a unified approach" of the support measures granted to people with disabilities, so that "they can find their rightful place in society".

"As Prime Minister, I will uphold the measures designed to provide disabled people with unrestricted access to education, to showcase their talent and skills, opportunities in the labor market, to have the satisfaction of their own contribution to the good of the community, quality public services, tailored to their needs, to have equal opportunities with those of all citizens. We need to continue to focus our efforts on a deep understanding of the needs of our fellow people with special needs and to eliminate the barriers that are still in their path, in terms of their involvement and social integration. We must bring together our energies so that the chances of people with disabilities to be similar to that of any citizen, to enjoy equality, respect and the right to set their own priorities and the way they can apply them. I convey my good thoughts to all people with disabilities!" the prime minister writes in his message.