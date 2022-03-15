Over 100,000 refugees enter Romania through Siret Customs since Ukraine armed conflict start

More than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the Romanian border through the Siret border crossing point since the outbreak of the armed conflict in the neighbouring country, the spokesman for the Suceava Border Police, Ilie Poroch Seritan, said on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

He specified that, between February 24 and March 15, a number of approximately 132,000 people have entered our country through the Siret border crossing point, of whom 101,400 were Ukrainian citizens, as well as 17,400 vehicles.On Monday alone, 5,187 people have entered Romania through the Siret border crossing point, of whom 4,555 were Ukrainian citizens, as well as 803 passenger cars.According to the Romanian Border Police, on Monday, 7,181 Ukrainian citizens entered the country through the border with Ukraine, an increase of 8.6pct, and 5,089 Ukrainian citizens entered the country through the border with the Republic of Moldova, a decrease of 18.8pct.From the outbreak of the war in Ukraine until March 14, 2022, at 12.00 am, 425,786 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.On the other hand, according to the Suceava Prefecture, more than 10,000 people who have left Ukraine through the Siret border crossing point, since the start of the war, have passed through the temporary camps in Suceava County.