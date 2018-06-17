Over 17,000 children with parents abroad to work at end-2017

The total number of children of Romania having both their parents working abroad at the end of 2017 parked at 17,425, while 94,896 was the total number of children having their parents working abroad, according to the data released by the National Authority for Child Rights Protection and Adoption (ANPDCA).

Out of the 17,425 children with both parents working abroad, 16,302 were in the out-of-home care of their up to 4-degree relatives, with no protection measures, the rest being left in a nursing assistant's care, a placement centre or other families/persons.According to ANPDCA, as many as 64,701 children were having one parent working abroad, and out of these 62,350 children were in the care of their up to 4-degree relatives, with no protection measures, whilst 1,558 children were engulfed in the special protection system, such as a nursing assistant's care, the placement centres or other families/persons.Moreover, some 12,770 children were coming from families where the single providing parent was working abroad, and out of them 11,321 children were left at home to be cared for by relatives of up to 4th degree kinship with no protection measures.The amount of children left home who were registered in the special protection system goes up to 3,730, of whom 544 were in the care of nursing assistants, 876 in placement centres, 2,031 were hosted by up to 4-degree relatives and 279 were in the care of other families/persons.