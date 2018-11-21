Over 188 million lei, additional costs for Metrorex, for Metro Line 5

The Control Body of Transport Minister Lucian Sova found, upon a control conducted August 22-31, 2018, that there are deficiencies in the implementation of the Metro 5 line, that led to delays in carrying out the contract, but also additional costs for Metrorex of over 188 million lei, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of Transport to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The Control Body carried out checks at Metrorex aimed at the compliance with the legal and contractual provisions in carrying out the design and execution contract of Metro Line 5, between Drumul Taberei - Pantelimon, section 1 - Drumul Taberei - Universitate, Raul Doamnei - Hasdeu (Opera) section - the load-bearing structure.

"The verification that was carried out provided clues regarding the existence of irregularities and / or possible frauds in the implementation of the project, as they are defined in the Emergency Ordinance no. 66/2011, on the prevention, finding and sanctioning of irregularities in obtaining and utilizing European funds and / or adjacent national public funds. The report shows that the value of the contract was underestimated upon the launch of the acquisition procedure, and during its progress there were substantial increases of its value, pieces of information which represent indication of fraud," the press release informs.

According to the Ministry of Transport, upon analyzing the way in which the public tender was prepared and carried out and the way of establishing the contractual terms and implementing the contract, additional costs amounting to over 188 million lei were noticed to have been generated by the contracting authority in favour of the contractor.

"Given the legal provisions, as well as the fact that the project is financed from European Union funds, the control bodies consider necessary to notify the Fight Against Fraud Department (DLAF), for investigation and measures to be taken. Furthermore, the Metrorex board members, as well as the leadership of the company, will analyse the findings and conclusions of the report of Transport Minister Lucian Sova's Control Body, and will provide the legal measures for the establishment, investigation and sanctioning, where appropriate, of the responsible personnel for the deficiencies perceived," the quoted document specifies.

Given that the report of the report of Transport Minister Lucian Sova's Control Body was forwarded to the investigating bodies, "we cannot release more details from the report," the Ministry of Transport underlines.