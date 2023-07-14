Over 2,000 social services, verified during July 10-13, 21 closed and 27 suspended

The National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection (ANPIS) verified, between July 10-13, 2023, 2,088 social services, 21 of which were closed, while in the case of 27 the activity was suspended.

Also, 76 fines were applied, totaling 956,000 RON, and 11 warnings were issued.

Thus, seven social services were closed in Bucharest, two each in Constanta, Dolj, Hunedoara, Maramures and Teleorman counties and one each in Giurgiu, Mures, Neamt, Satul Mare and Tulcea counties.

At the same time, the activity of 13 social services was suspended in Bucharest, seven in Giurgiu county, three in Timis, two in Ilfov and one each in Arad and Valcea counties.

The largest fines were applied in Arges counties, 25, in the amount of 470,000 RON, Sibiu, six, in the amount of 35,500 RON, and Maramures and Prahova, five each, in the amount of 50,000 RON each.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, a week ago, that a state control was ordered for all nursing homes, after almost 100 elderly people were rescued by the police and prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), following searches at three nursing homes in Ilfov county, where the elderly, many with disabilities, were beaten, starved and put to forced labor.

