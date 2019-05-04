Over 3,000 persons participate in VeteRUN war veteran cross country race

Over 3,000 persons, among whom Invictus Romania team members, participated on Sunday in Bucharest in the cross country race devoted to war veterans, VeteRUN, with Deputy PM Ana Birchall also attending the event.

"This event is aimed at paying an homage and showing respect for the older soldiers of the country, the veterans who fought in the WWII and, at the same time, bringing to the civil society's conscience their existence, taking into account that a little over 7,000 of those who fought in WWII are still alive at the moment. (...) We have over 3,000 participants in the race," Colonel Andrei Mihail Gavrila with the Directorate of the Staff Quality of Life within the National Defence Ministry (MApN) said before the start.Deputy PM Ana Birchall was present at the event to support her husband, who ran in the race. She voiced her appreciation for this cross country race and for the war veterans."Words are not enough to voice our price, gratefulness and respect for all that they did and such a gesture, such as the event today, may be a small gesture, a small gesture of gratitude, because they put their life to the service of the country. My grandfather on my mother's side, Gheorghe, was a war veteran, God save his soul! I know he always told me how important it is to know your past to build from the past the present and the future. (...) Today I am also keeping a promise to the Invictus team. I was with them in Australia last year and I promised them that I would come to support them if I could," Birchall added.