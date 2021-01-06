Over 45,915 companies were erased in first 11 months of 2020

The number of erased companies, at the national level, has dropped by almost 52% in the first 11 months of 2020, as opposed to the similar period of the previous year, to up to 45,915 deletions, according to the statistics of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Regarding activity areas, the highest number of deletions were registered in the retail and wholesale commerce, auto and motorcycle repairs - 12,443 (minus 55.742% reported for January-November 2019), constructions - 4,305 (minus 51,038%) and professional, scientific and technical activities - 3,963 (minus 46.65%).

In the month of November 2020 there were 4,796 erased companies, most in Bucharest (927) and the counties of Cluj (236), Timis (199), Constanta (188) and Iasi (160).