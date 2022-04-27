 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 600 Ukrainians enter through border crossing points in Galati county, in last 24 hours

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

As many as 610 Ukrainian citizens have entered the country in the last 24 hours, through the border crossing points in the eastern county of Galati, but none have requested asylum, the Galati Prefecture informs on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) Galati has released 30 prerequisites for temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens.

For asylum seekers from Ukraine, within the Regional Center for Procedures and Accommodating Asylum Seekers Galati, there are 269 available spots, all free, Agerpres.ro informs.

For Ukrainian migrants, who are in transit, the City Hall of Galati Municipality, student dorms of the "Dunarea de Jos" University, as well as the Community Social Center from Sendreni, made available hundreds of accommodation spaces.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.