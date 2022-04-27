Over 600 Ukrainians enter through border crossing points in Galati county, in last 24 hours

As many as 610 Ukrainian citizens have entered the country in the last 24 hours, through the border crossing points in the eastern county of Galati, but none have requested asylum, the Galati Prefecture informs on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) Galati has released 30 prerequisites for temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens.

For asylum seekers from Ukraine, within the Regional Center for Procedures and Accommodating Asylum Seekers Galati, there are 269 available spots, all free, Agerpres.ro informs.

For Ukrainian migrants, who are in transit, the City Hall of Galati Municipality, student dorms of the "Dunarea de Jos" University, as well as the Community Social Center from Sendreni, made available hundreds of accommodation spaces.