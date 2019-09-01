Paleologu: Dancila, Iohannis have personal agendas in relation to elections; state of dissolution of authority at top of state

Theodor Paleologu, the candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) for the position of Romania's President, stated in a press conference on Sunday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis have "personal agendas" as far as the elections are concerned, and at the top of the state there is a state of "dissolution of authority."

"What is very detrimental at the moment is that Mrs. Dancila and Mr. Iohannis each have personal agendas related to the elections. And then, practically, there is a state of dissolution of the authority at the top of the state. How long we can remain in this state of dissolution of the authority? That is, three months of maximum turmoil, three months of total confusion during which the main actors in power - president and prime minister - are only thinking about how to taunt each other," Theodor Paleologu told a press conference.He added that it is unacceptable for Prime Minister Viorica Danca to go "everywhere" campaigning with important ministers from the Government."I find it absolutely unacceptable that she goes campaigning everywhere with important government ministers. I think it is a matter of minimal decency to delegate her duties and not to take with her the Interior Minister, the Minister of Finance, other important ministers because the country is no longer governed, not to speak of ministers who are not yet appointed. I, for example, suspended my courses at the Paleologu House. Mrs Dancila would better suspend her activity as well because it is obvious that she is campaigning. And she would better not use means far superior to the other candidates. I was yesterday in Brasov, it took me four and a half hours to get there. She goes by helicopter. Something is not quite all right in this utter inequity, the PMP candidate to the presidential elections also argued.