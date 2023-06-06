Parents' representative: Teachers' strike is justified, but pupils who have to take exams shouldn't be affected.

The president of the National Federation of Parents' Associations of Pre-University Education, Iulian Cristache, believes that the strike of the education staff is justified, however, a "compromise" solution should be found so that national exams can be held according to the calendar approved by the Education Ministry, and pupils should not be affected, told Agerpres.

"Of course it's justified (e.n. the teachers' strike), certainly, these teachers are unhappy, of course they are humiliated by the payroll in particular - a beginner teacher 2,400 RON.... Everything must have a limit and the limit means that we must come to the support of these children so that they can pass the exams, especially those who are already pre-admitted to universities in Europe and beyond and not put an end to their future professional careers. (...) I agree with the teachers' strike. It is one hundred percent justified. Everyone is in solidarity, we are all convinced that the school must recover and it will only recover if we have good teachers in the system," Cristache told AGERPRES.

According to him, good teachers would come into the education system if the pay scale is adequate.

"But a compromise is needed for a short period of time. That was my message. I was the first one to go out alongside the teachers. (...) We need good teachers in the system. For that, one has to attract future graduates. (...) It is clear that, at least today and tomorrow, the strike shall continue," the representative of the National Federation of Parents' Associations of Pre-University Education argued.