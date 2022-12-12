Parliament adopts Declaration on consolidation of equal opportunities in Romania

Parliament adopted in a joint plenary meeting on Monday a declaration encouraging the full and equal participation of women in Romania in the development, funding and implementing of relevant programmes, initiatives and public policies.

The declaration was adopted by 235 to 24 votes and five abstentions; three MP didn't vote.

The text of the declaration points out the need to enforce a legal framework promoting equal access to the mandates of political representation or the professional responsibilities and management positions and the elimination of all forms of gender inequality, such as violence against women and girls, early and forced marriage, the absence of fairness in the employment process and pay difference between men and women or the unequal participation in making private and public decisions.

Furthermore, Parliament hails the initiatives for setting a opportunity representation quota on the rolls of candidates in the local, parliamentary and European Parliament elections, finding as opportune the intensification of efforts for ensuring a real parity for the eligible positions for women at a local, national and European level.

At the same time, all political and institutional actors are urged to contribute to the significant participation of women in all activity areas and in all decision levels.

Parliament endorses interinstitutional dialogue on gender sensitive education promoting inclusion and equity, the declaration also reads. AGERPRES