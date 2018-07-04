stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Parliament: Gabriel Vlase validated by Senators and Deputies as SIE head

vlase

The plenary sitting of the Deputies Chamber and Senate on Wednesday validated the Social Democrat Gabriel Vlase as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) of Romania.


As many as 340 votes were cast in "favour" of his appointment and 31 "against."

Vlase was nominated for this office by President Klaus Iohannis.

On Monday, the joint parliamentary committee for the control of the activity of the Foreign Intelligence Service validated Gabriel Vlase for the office of head of SIE. There were 5 votes cast "in favour" of his appointment and 1 "against", the latter vote belonging to the USR (Save Romania Union) representative.

Social Democrat Gabriel Vlase on Monday states that his main objective as the head of SIE, if validated by the Parliament plenum, would be to harmonize the legislation, which is pretty old in this field.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.