Parliament: Gabriel Vlase validated by Senators and Deputies as SIE head

The plenary sitting of the Deputies Chamber and Senate on Wednesday validated the Social Democrat Gabriel Vlase as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) of Romania.

As many as 340 votes were cast in "favour" of his appointment and 31 "against."Vlase was nominated for this office by President Klaus Iohannis.On Monday, the joint parliamentary committee for the control of the activity of the Foreign Intelligence Service validated Gabriel Vlase for the office of head of SIE. There were 5 votes cast "in favour" of his appointment and 1 "against", the latter vote belonging to the USR (Save Romania Union) representative.Social Democrat Gabriel Vlase on Monday states that his main objective as the head of SIE, if validated by the Parliament plenum, would be to harmonize the legislation, which is pretty old in this field.