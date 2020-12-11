ParliamentaryElection2020/BEC to recount votes for independents, blank, null ballot papers, in some polling stations in Bucharest

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has decided to recount the votes for the independent candidates, the blank and null ballot papers, cast for the Deputies Chamber, in the polling stations 8, 152, 244, 463, 510, 841, 955, 1035 and 1216, in Bucharest, according to AGERPRES.

The decision was taken as a result of the challenges made by the independent candidate Valeriu Nicolae, who complained about several material errors in the minutes of these sections. He argued that if these material errors had not existed, he could have obtained the necessary votes to meet the electoral threshold for the mandate of Deputy.

The Central Electoral Bureau admitted Valeriu Nicolae's challenges and ordered the recount of the votes for the independent candidates, the null and blank ballot papers in these polling stations, as well as the re-centralization of the results, where appropriate, until Friday, at the latest.

Also, the BEC decided to recount the null and blank ballot papers for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies expressed in the sections of the County Electoral District no. 3 Arges, following the challenges made by PMP (People's Movement Party), PNL (National Liberal Party) and the Social Democratic Workers' Party. The deadline for this procedure is also Friday.

According to the latest data transmitted by BEC, Valeriu Nicolae, who ran independently in the Chamber of Deputies, obtained 16,329 votes.

Nicolae announced on Wednesday that he is 46 votes away from obtaining a Deputy mandate and filed eight challenges regarding the process of counting the votes in several sections in the Capital City.