ParliamentaryElection2020/ BEC - voter turnout 29.80 pct as of 19:00 hrs

The turnout in Romania's general election this Sunday was 29.80 percent as of 19:00 hrs, with 5,421,794 people having turned out to the polls, according to data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), according to AGERPRES.

In urban areas, 2,904,483 voters went to the polls and 2,517,311 people cast ballots in rural areas.

A total of 68,139 voters used the mobile ballot box.

The turnout in Bucharest City was 28.68 percent: 34.90 percent in Sector 1; 29.94 percent in Sector 2; 24.45 percent in Sector 3; 29.64 percent in Sector 4; 25.87 percent in Sector 5; and 30.64 percent in Sector 6.

The highest turnout was reported in the counties of Mehedinti - 40.55 percent; Teleorman - 36.07 percent; and Olt - 36.04 percent, while the lowest was in the counties of Vaslui - 22.41 percent; Ialomita - 24.78 percent; and Iasi - 25.14 percent.

A breakdown by counties is as follows:

* Alba - 32.27 percent

* Arad - 27.34 percent

* Arges - 31.60 percent

* Bacau - 26.64 percent

* Bihor - 38.48 percent

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 29.41 percent

* Botosani - 27.66 percent

* Brasov - 29.49 percent

* Braila - 28.25 percent

* Buzau - 33.06 percent

* Caras-Severin - 27.92 percent

* Calarasi - 29.79 percent

* Cluj - 30.93 percent

* Constanta - 29.85 percent

* Covasna - 28.64 percent

* Dambovita - 31.23 percent

* Dolj - 34.93 percent

* Galati - 28.23 percent

* Giurgiu - 35.01 percent

* Gorj - 35.32 percent

* Harghita - 34.35 percent

* Hunedoara - 31.03 percent

* Ialomita - 24.78 percent

* Iasi - 25.14 percent

* Ilfov - 32.41 percent

* Maramures - 26.89 percent

* Mehedinti - 40.55 percent

* Mures - 29.40 percent

* Neamt - 27.73 percent

* Olt - 36.04 percent

* Prahova - 28.21 percent

* Satu Mare - 27.13 percent

* Salaj - 34.16 percent

* Sibiu - 29.38 percent

* Suceava - 27.01 percent

* Teleorman - 36.07 percent

* Timis - 28.03 percent

* Tulcea - 26.37percent

* Vaslui - 22.41 percent

* Valcea - 32.03 percent

* Vrancea - 31.49 percent.

In the 2016 parliamentary election, the turnout as of the same hour was 36.83 percent.

