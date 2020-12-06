ParliamentaryElection2020/PSD's Cazanciuc: Education is a treasure and school is meant to pass it on to next generations

The interim president of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, the first candidate on the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Giurgiu list for a new mandate, states that education is a treasure that we have the obligation to carry on, and the school is meant to pass this treasure on to future generations, according to AGERPRES

"Today I voted at the polling station set up inside the "Mircea cel Batran" secondary school in Giurgiu so that this school will not be used solely as a polling station. Education is a treasure that we have the obligation to carry on, The school is meant to pass on this treasure, education, to the future generations," Robert Cazanciuc said on Sunday.

He says that he expressed his right to vote and with the thought that Giurgiu County should be well represented in the Parliament and benefit from development projects.

"I voted so that aunt Maria would not carry the water with the buckets from miles away, so that uncle Ion would not have to worry about where he gets his firewood from, given that this country is, in fact, sitting on a bag of gas. All these things are going to be national programmes to really help, we voted so that people wouldn't be afraid to go to the hospital because they will get even more sick, I simply voted to take our lives back, to have a normal life. I have fought for what is natural and I hope that today's elections will represent a new milestone for a normal life, for a better life as every Romanian wants, here in our country, and not elsewhere," concluded Robert Cazanciuc.