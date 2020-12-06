Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 3 ore 5 minute
 
     
ParliamentaryElections2020/ Romanians in London, advised to avoid crowding Stratford area and use alternative polling stations

The Romanian Embassy in London launched, on Sunday, on its Facebook page, an appeal to Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to use the polling stations which are less crowded and to avoid crowding the Stratford area of London and potential fines by the British authorities, according to AGERPRES.

"We recommend Romanian voters in north and northeast London area (#Ilford, #Barking, #Romford) use the alternative #PollingStations. We emphasize that it's essential we respect the restrictions imposed by the British authorities regarding the crowding of persons in public spaces," the embassy writes.

In order to avoid the crowding of some polling stations, the Romanian diplomatic mission asks voters to use alternative polling stations: Polling station 416 - at the address 105 Sumatra Road, London, NW6 1PL; Polling Station 408 - Stanmore - at the Stanburn Primary School, Abercorn Road, Stanmore, HA7 2PJ; Polling stations 406 and 409 - Harrow, at the address Byron Hall Christchurch Avenue, Harrow, HA3 5BD.

In the United Kingdom, until 15:00 hrs, Eastern European Time, 15,556 voters had cast their ballots in polling stations, according to data published on the online platform of the Permanent Electoral Authority.

