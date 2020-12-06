ParliamentaryElections2020/ Voting in the country ends; more than 18,000 polling sections, closed

The polling stations organized in the country for the appointment of future deputies and senators have closed on Sunday, the electoral process coming to an end.

Romanians in the country went to the polls on Sunday in over 18,800 polling stations, starting at 7:00 hrs.

At 21:00 hrs, the voting is considered closed, the presidents of the electoral bureaus of the polling station ordering the closing of the polling stations.However, voting may be extended in some constituencies if there are still queues of voters waiting to exercise their right to vote.According to the current legislation, the voters who are at the polling station at 21:00 hrs, as well as those who are in a queue outside it can exercise their right to vote until 23:59 at the most, and they are to receive numbers with the control stamp of the polling station.By 21:00 hrs, 31.84% of voters in the country had voted.Romanians abroad had two days - Saturday and Sunday - to vote at polling stations in more than 90 countries.Due to the time zone difference, voting in several states continues.