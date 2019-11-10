Patients and medical staff cast their vote in Bucharest hospitals

Hundreds of patients admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and the medical staff cast their vote on Sunday in the first round of elections.

At the University Emergency Hospital Bucharest, over 300 patients requested to vote using the mobile ballot box, according to Spokesperson of the medical unit Silvia Nica.Commander of the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital (SUMMC) Florentina Ionita Radu mentioned that 288 doctors and patients in the medical unit asked to cast their vote at the mobile ballot box.Spokesman of the Floreasca Emergency Hospital Bogdan Oprita told AGERPRES that approximately 32 doctors and 218 patients requested to vote on Sunday at the mobile ballot box.According to Oprita, of the 250 patients and doctors of the Floreasca Emergency Hospital who want to participate in the elections on Sunday, 110 were distributed to vote using the mobile ballot box at one polling station and 140 at another.