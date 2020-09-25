Patients from the medical units in Bucharest to vote with mobile ballot box

Patients from the medical units in Bucharest asked to vote, on Sunday, at the local elections, with a mobile ballot box, the representatives of several hospitals told AGERPRES.

The commander of the "Dr Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital, Florentina Ionita-Radu, declared for AGERPRES that a mobile ballot box was requested."We asked because we are in two sectors - Sector 1 and Sector 6. We asked both sectors to provide us with a mobile ballot box," said Florentina Ionita-Radu.She stated that they asked to vote with a mobile ballot box a number of 14 patients from the medical unit in sector 1 and 24 patients from the unit in sector 6.According to the manager of the Marius Nasta Institute, Beatrice Mahler, seven patients asked to vote with a mobile ballot box - 5 patients infected with the novel coronavirus and two others who are hospitalized in other wards."There are requests [for voting with a mobile ballot box] and we will organize everything so that the vote can take place," said the manager of the "Dr. Victor Babes" Hospital, Emilian Imbri.Voting on Sunday with the mobile ballot box will also be at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, where 16 requests were made in this regard.The spokesman for the "Matei Bals" Institute, Catalin Apostolescu, said that there are patients who want to vote with a mobile ballot box."It is possible to have [a mobile ballot box]. There are many patients who are conscious and are from Bucharest. In principle, there are patients who are likely to request a mobile ballot box," the spokesman said.According to the spokesman for the "Elias" Hospital, Silvius Negoita, the patients hospitalized in this medical unit asked to vote with the mobile ballot box.