PG Lazar meets US federal prosecutors to discuss on how to streamline communication for letters rogatory

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar discussed with a delegation made up of US federal prosecutors and FBI representatives about how to streamline communication in case of the letters rogatory, the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) announced on Friday.

According to a release of the PICCJ sent to AGERPRES, the discussions carried out on Thursday tackled the implementation of international cooperation means in criminal matters."Among the topics tackled there also was the way to streamline communication with the central executing authorities of the US, especially in case of the letters rogatory established in cases dealing with offenses regarding cultural goods," the release mentions.According to the same source, the US delegation was made up of Chicago Federal Attorneys Matthew Madden and Driscoll Sean, Agent within the FBI's specialized intellectual property rights structure Benjamin Lifsey and Intellectual Property Rights Coordinator with the US Embassy to Romania Anca Pop.