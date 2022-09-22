PG Scutea: Amendments made to justice laws between 2017-2019 are a major obstacle in DNA's functioning

Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea stated on Thursday that the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) continued last year to obtain good results in the investigation of high corruption cases, although the amendments made to the laws of justice between 2017-2019 represent a major obstacle to the proper functioning of this prosecution structure, told Agerpres.

"Regarding Romania's justice system, in the 2021 Report regarding the rule of law published on 20 June 2021, it was noted that the efficiency of the investigation and sanctioning of average and high corruption cases has improved, confirming the previous stocktaking report. The National Anticorrution Directorate obtained better results, although the amendments brought to justice laws between 2017 and 2019 continue to represent a major obstacle to its proper functioning, thus, the codes need to be changed. There will be higher obstacles and legal insecurity in the anti-corruption fight if solid legislative and strategic solutions cannot be found for the decisions of the Constitutional Court," Scutea said at the presentation of the Public Ministry's 2021 stocktaking report.

The Prosecutor General explained that, from the data on corruption crimes, a repeated curve of increase/decrease arises regarding the number of people sent to court, but in 2021 the number of people sent to court by the DNA increased, while at non-relevant prosecutor's offices a significant decrease in activity was recorded.