Pilot project to prevent drug use among high school students in Romania

This school year, Romania's National Anti-Drug Agency (ANA) will carry out in high schools in Romania a pilot project for the prevention of drug use with support from the Lions District Clubs 124 Romania association.

According to ANA, by initiating the "Skills for Action" project, ANA specialists, trained by an international trainer, Lions Quest, aim to develop the social and emotional skills needed to make informed, fair and responsible decisions related to drug use for at least 5,000 high school students.

Another important objective of the project is to increase the level of information, education and awareness for 10,000 parents about the importance of risk factors and family protection related to drug use.

The "Skills for Action" project has a complex approach to drug prevention, fostering student protective factors by developing a strong connection to school, getting parents involved in their children's lives, and acquiring the knowledge and skills needed to make sound decisions when pressed to use drugs.

The project uses the educational resources of the Lions Quest Skills for Action-level II, a comprehensive, evidence-based, science-based programme translated into 36 languages and implemented in over 90 countries.

The "Skills for Action" project is based on the educational approach known as Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). Renowned experts and organisations around the world are said to recognise the Lions Quest programme for its effectiveness in social-emotional learning, preventing drug and alcohol use, and community-based service learning, according to ANA, Agerpres informs.