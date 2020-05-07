PLUS initiates petition to change manner in which CCR judges are appointed

The Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) announced it initiated a petition for "the depoliticisation and professionalisation" of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), supporting the amendment of the manner to appoint CCR judges.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the party, the petition has already gathered over 300 signatures."The reform of the Constitutional Court means the establishment of an equidistant and professional referee of the political life. Only in this way can we ensure the protection of the rule of law and the prevention in the future of abuses such as those committed between 2017-2019," the party said.PLUS proposes the following amendments to the appointment procedure of CCR judges:- three constitutional judges will be appointed by the management collegium of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ);- three judges will be appointed by the joint chambers of Parliament;- three judges will be appointed by the president.Moreover, PLUS also proposes, as a mandatory step in the appointment of the nine judges, the favorable opinion from a specialist commission set up by the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).