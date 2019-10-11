PLUS leader Ciolos at the launch of Dan Barna's candidacy for presidency: We can rule tommorrow

PLUS leader, ex-PM Dacian Ciolos, on Friday stated that the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance is ready to rule the country starting tomorrow, if needed.

"We are ready - the USR PLUS Alliance - to rule this country starting tomorrow, if needed. And I want this to be very clear. We are ready to rule this country starting tomorrow, if needed, but for this we need you, all of you; we need to bring all of you to the polling stations to tell this country the direction it should head towards. Which is why we've said that first of all we need early polls," said Dacian Ciolos, at the launch of Dan Barna's candidacy for the presidential elections.Dacian Ciolos was in Sibiu on Friday to support the candidate of the USR PLUS Alliance in the presidential elections, Deputy Dan Barna, who presented his programme. Dacian Ciolos and Dan Barna also participated in a march in the previous evening, alongside 1,000 people, in Piata Mica, in Sibiu.