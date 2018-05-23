stiripesurse.ro

  
     
PM announces Romania - Poland intergovernmental consultations on May 25, the first ever in countries' bilateral relationship

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Viorica Dancila la PSD

Premier Viorica Dancila announced that Romania and Poland will hold a session of intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw on May 25, the first ever in the history of the countries' bilateral relationship. 


"Right after the government sitting, I will take off for Warsaw this afternoon, alongside several ministers, for the first Romania - Poland intergovernmental consultations in the history of the countries' bilateral relationship due on May 25. The consultations are being held as the two states celebrate this year their national centennial anniversaries - the Greater Union for Romania and Poland's regaining independence," Dancila said on Thursday at the beginning of the government meeting. 

The head of the government also said that talks will tackle the current stage and the outlook for the bilateral relation, as well as European and international cooperation.

