PM Ciolacu: I haven't introduced new taxes, I've cancelled exceptions

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the government, through its tax measures, does not introduce new taxes, but cancels exceptions, and no common man will be negatively affected by the measures.

"There is no tax increase. We have come up with a package on all three levels. There are exceptions, I can't stand the word 'exception' anymore. Since I became the prime minister, I've been sick of the word. The more information I get from Finance, the more I see that there are exceptions to exceptions; that cannot happen. We have destroyed this country through 500 exceptions taken in a hundred pieces of legislation. We now want to join the OECD. It is very important, we are joining developed countries. It is very important to see what exceptions we have. I have not introduced new taxes, I have cancelled exceptions," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private broadcaster.

He added that tax exceptions mean RON 75 billion annually and tax evasion in Romania means RON 160 billion.

"You will see every month, after I create the legislative framework in this bill for which I assume responsibility in Parliament, there will be at least two ministries that will show up at the government meeting with reorganisation, where departments and agencies will disappear," said Ciolacu.

He added that no common man will be negatively affected by the measures taken by the government.

"I can't accept giving you a 15% increase in pay when you earn RON 10,000 lei. The person who has the highest public wage in the Romanian state, nominally, earns a lot from this antennae extra pay . I have to set a limit. If you earn 400 million, I'll give you a 15% antenna extra pay? Isn't the one earning RON 3,000 affected as well?" said Ciolacu.