ciolacu la guvern

PM Ciolacu: The partnership between the Romanian state and the retailers is working.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu welcomed, on Thursday, the fact that the partnership between the Romanian state and retailers is working, stressing that the first large store chain has already lowered prices before August 1, told Agerpres.

"We also have good news: the first large store chain that has already lowered prices before August 1st. I would like to thank them for this decision and prove that this partnership between the Romanian state and the retailers is working, while meeting the expectations of Romanians and consumers," said Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday, during the Government meeting.

Profi stores have capped commercial additions in advance, starting from the weekend of July 15-16, helping their customers to cope more easily with the shock generated by the recent excessive price increase, the company informed in a press release.

Drapelul Republicii Moldova a fost înmânat lotului național care va reprezenta țara noastră la Jocurile Mondiale Universitare-2023. Evenimentul a avut loc într-un cadru festiv la Ministerul Educației și Cercetării, transmite MOLDPRES. „Sunt onorat că la primul eveniment public în calitate de ministru sunt alături de sportivii noştri. Voi sunteţi adevăraţii noştri ambasadori şi obţineţi rezultate pentru fiecare dintre noi. Vă urez mult succes, înţelegând foarte bine că este foarte complicat să concurezi cu sportivi din ţări unde au mai multe stimulente. Imediat cum vă întoarceţi acasă, ne vom întâlni la minister, împreună cu întreaga comunitate sportivă, pentru a vedea ce putem face ca să vă apreciem în deplină măsură valoarea şi să vă susţinem pe potrivă”, a relevat Dan Perciun, ministrul Educaţiei şi Cercetării. Portdrapelul lotului national, constituit din 18 sportivi, care va reprezenta Republica Moldova la Jocurile Mondiale Universitare este arcaşul Dan Olaru. În acest an, Jocurile Mondiale Universitare vor avea loc în perioada 28 iulie-8 august, în orașul Chengdu din China. Reprezentanții Moldovei vor concura la diferite probe cum ar fi atletism, scrimă, canotaj, taekwondo ş.a. Republica Moldova participă la Jocurile Mondiale Universitare din 1995.
