PM Ciolacu: The partnership between the Romanian state and the retailers is working.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu welcomed, on Thursday, the fact that the partnership between the Romanian state and retailers is working, stressing that the first large store chain has already lowered prices before August 1, told Agerpres.

"We also have good news: the first large store chain that has already lowered prices before August 1st. I would like to thank them for this decision and prove that this partnership between the Romanian state and the retailers is working, while meeting the expectations of Romanians and consumers," said Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday, during the Government meeting.

Profi stores have capped commercial additions in advance, starting from the weekend of July 15-16, helping their customers to cope more easily with the shock generated by the recent excessive price increase, the company informed in a press release.