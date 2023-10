PM Ciolacu to visit Israel on Tuesday (sources)

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is visiting Israel on Tuesday, having a meeting scheduled with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, government sources told AGERPRES.

According to the cited sources, the head of the Romanian Executive will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu, and Defense Minister Angel Tilvar.

The visit takes place amid the tense situation in the region, that determined Romanian citizens on the territory of Israel and in the Gaza Strip to request the repatriation to Romania.