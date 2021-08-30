PM Citu: Control Corps to analyze situation related to forged vaccination certificates

The prime minister's control body will look into the situation related to forged vaccination certificates, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Monday, transmitting that it is "inadmissible" for forgery rings to be discovered by a journalist, given that "there are so many institutions that have received resources from the state budget", agerpres reports.

He said that he asked the ministers of Interior and Justice in the government meeting to contact the Public Prosecution Service and the Ministry of Health regarding this situation.

Asked about the fact that a journalistic investigation discovered a network that falsified vaccination certificates, Citu replied: "Today I had a discussion in the government meeting and I asked the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Justice to talk to the Public Prosecution Service and the Ministry of Health. "."I think it is inadmissible that something like this should be happening. First of all, we have so many institutions that have received resources from the state budget - both the MApN [the Ministry of National Defense] and the Public Ministry - and these things are discovered by a journalist, something that I find unacceptable. We cannot have all the law enforcement, people or institutions that should deal with discovering these rings and they get to be discovered by a journalist," added the prime minister.He said he had sent the Government Control Corps to look into what is happening, how things stand."At the same time, I was a supporter of vaccination by family doctors at the beginning of the year, I provided resources at the beginning of the year in this direction, I would not want to see such situations happen again," the prime minister went on to say.