PM Citu: Economic operations to end the day at 6.00 pm where incidence rate is 4-6 per thousand

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) is set to regulate on Wednesday, through a decision, the measure saying that the economic operations in certain fields of activity should end at 6.00 pm in those localities where the COVID-19 incidence rate is between 4 and 6 per thousand, Prime Minister Florin Citu informed.

"Today we are discussing a CNSU decision saying that economic operations will have to end the day at 6.00 pm in those localities where the incidence rate is between 4 and 6 per thousand. I believe that we will adopt the CNSU decision today, and the government decision tomorrow or Friday, during an online meeting," Citu said at the Victoria Palace.