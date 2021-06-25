PM Citu: For too long money was put into social assistance instead of investments

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared today in Piatra Neamt that investments are his government's priority because "for too many years the money has gone into social assistance" and this is not the right way to develop a country.

"The priority of this government are investments. When you allocate more resources to investments, more money is returned to the budget and not the other way around. For too many years (...) the money has gone into social assistance. You don't develop, you don't modernize a country by allocating money for social assistance, on the contrary, you make those people prisoners to poverty. The Liberal solution to lifting Romania out of poverty are investments. We made investments, we have economic growth - one of the most significant in the European Union, and you will see that then we will have money to also pay higher pensions, allowances and wages. This is the only way things work - first invest, then you can share out, because otherwise you have nothing to share but debts," said Florin Citu.

The Prime Minister gave assurances that investments under the National Local Development Plan (PNDL) will continue and all the bills for the works will be settled, Agerpres informs.

"I came here today as Prime Minister. I am touring the country because in recent years some of Romania's areas have been left behind by past governments and administrations, and for some this is still happening. I have been in the country south, I also came to Moldova, and it seems that these areas that had Social Democrat administrations were left behind in terms of investments. We started by paying the bills of the companies that worked in these areas and all over the country. When we took over government in 2019, unpaid bills were seven or eight months overdue. Today we paid two more bills of 220 million lei for PNDL projects, so no financing is halted, we announced that payments for projects will continue," Citu said