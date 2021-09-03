PM Citu: Government approves Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme

The government adopted on Friday the emergency ordinance (OUG) for the approval of the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced.

The Premier said that the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers were absent from the meeting, but there was a quorum for the adoption of this OUG.

"The USR PLUS ministers, although they are paid for it, did not come to the government meeting today, but we had a quorum and we approved the only item on the agenda - the Anghel Saligny National Investment Plan. I want to be very clear that what we have in this programme is in the government programme and we are not doing anything else by today's decision, but respect the government programme. Whoever says anything else does nothing but lie or not respect the government programme," said Citu, after the meeting.

He said it was an investment plan to be linked to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which will be approved in a few weeks' time.

"That is why I appeal again for political maturity, because in just a few weeks we have a very important plan for Romania, the PNRR, which will bring investments of almost 30 million euros to Romania. We need this coalition. Only this coalition, from my point of view, can implement this investment plan," premier Citu added.

The prime minister said that the procedure for the adoption of this project was respected.

"The procedure was followed, I checked twice, I think the Ministry of Transport is a tacit approver," he said.

He noted that some of the amendments tabled by USR PLUS were also included in the draft.

"Some of the amendments are found, although they have not been officially tabled, it is a flaw, but we have included them," the prime minister said.