PM Citu: I had a very constructive meeting with the EC president on recovery, resilience negotiations

Prime Minister Florin Citu says he had a "very constructive meeting" in Brussels on Monday evening on Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) negotiations with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and that the negotiations will continue on May 12 with other officials of the Commission, agerpre reports.

"I had a very constructive meeting with President of the European Commission on the PNRR negotiations, as confirmed by Ursula von der Leyen. Romania has an ambitious plan for sustainable economic growth, following the pandemic. Negotiations and meetings continue tomorrow," Citu wrote on his Facebook page.

He said on Tuesday on a visit to Brussels that these days he wants to make sure that the resources that Romania will receive under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan will go to the sectors with the "highest economic productivity.""Now we need to speed up economic growth, and that is why I am going to Brussels to make sure that the resources that Romania will receive, the 29.2 billion euros, will go to those sectors with the highest economic productivity. We have priorities that we own in this government and three sources of funding - PNRR, the national budget, European funds - and when I think of these projects, I think of all three sources of funding, not just one particular source. Today we are talking about PNRR, to make sure that we will have an approved PNRR with our priorities introduced there," Citu said on Tuesday at the end of a visit to Satu Mare County.Citu is scheduled today to meet European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean, and Executive Vice-Presidents of the EC Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels at the European Commission.