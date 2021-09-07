PM Citu: If Parliament doesn't approve vulnerable consumer law in one week, I will ask to assume responsibility

If Parliament does not approve in one week the law of the vulnerable consumer, Prime Minister Florin Citu said he will request in the National Political Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) to assume, in Government, responsibility for the law.

"In the coming period we must approve the Law of Vulnerable Consumer and I tell you that if the Romanian Parliament does not approve it in one week, I will ask the National Political Bureau (BPN) of the PNL to be able to assume responsibility, from the Government, for this draft law, because I see that BPNs are held at 11, 12 at night, but they're never held for the Law of the Vulnerable Consumer, they're held for other things," said Citu.

"We have this OUG [Government Emergency Ordinance] to approve which compensates part of Romanians' bills. We are still in a pandemic, we have to manage this pandemic. How can you be Health Minister and leave in the middle of a pandemic? How to have other ministries and leave the country without a government and associate with AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians]?," said Citu, referring to the withdrawal of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) ministers from the Government.