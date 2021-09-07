PM Citu: It will be very difficult to explain to Romanians this association of USR with PSD and AUR

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that it will be difficult to explain to Romanians the "association" of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) with PSD (Social Democratic Party) and AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), but added that he wants the current situation to be overcome, for the right-wing coalition could be maintained.

"I still believe that we have the maturity to maintain a right-wing coalition in Romania. I know that many things have been said during this period, motions have been signed with extremists, an attempt has been made to bring PSD to USR and AUR. However, I say that we can get over it. And we will look at this event, after a while, as an error. It will be very difficult to explain to the Romanians this association of USR with PSD and AUR, because it is clear that today USR is asking the PSD - you realize where we have come - to be with them, after they have taken the AUR on their side. It is a difficult situation, but I think we have the strength to overcome it and after some time to look back and say it was a mistake in history, but we are here for Romanians", he said at Victoria Palace.

Asked if there were any reactions to the letter from Alexandru Muraru, Government Special Representative for Promoting Memory Policies, Fighting Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia, who informed his EU, US and Israeli counterparts that USR PLUS planned to create "a new parliamentary majority with an extremist, anti-Semitic party", Citu showed that this approach was not necessary, because such pieces of news do not go unnoticed anyway, Agerpres informs.

"We do not have to tell them. To ally with AUR is news. A party that is in the European Parliament to ally with an extremist party is a piece of news that does not go unnoticed by those who look closely at stability in the area here. (...) I saw some comments from those from the EPP. From the European parliamentary parties, from the European Parliament, I saw some reactions", he said.