PM Citu not to attend reading of motion against him: I am no enabler of such abuses in Parliament

rfi.ro
parlament romania

Prime Minister Florin Citu says he will not attend the reading out of the motion of censure against him set for this afternoon, as he is no enabler of what he calls "abuses" of the chairs of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

"I am no enabler of such acts in the Romanian Parliament, abuses of the two chairs," Citu said on Thursday at the Government House.

At a joint meeting on Thursday, Parliament's standing bureaus approved the agenda of the plenary session of Parliament that includes the reading out of the motion tabled by the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance and the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), Agerpres informs.

At the same time, at the proposal of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Senate floor leader Lorand Turos it was decided to postpone getting a schedule for the debate and vote on the motion of censure pending the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruling on the conflict between Parliament and the government notified by Citu.

stiripesurse.ro
×

