PM Citu: Ombudsperson's opinion surprises me, it's time to give a restart there

Prime Minister Florin Citu said he was surprised by the Ombudsperson's opinion regarding the publication of the decisions of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), explaining that they were presented and communicated publicly.

"There is only one CNSU decision that was approved. This opinion from the Ombudsperson surprises me, maybe that's what my colleagues in Parliament want to do, with a justification now, if the Ombudsperson has such an opinion. It's time to give a restart there. All the CNSU decisions have been presented and communicated to the public and this is the role of CNSU decisions. As you know, and I am sure that the citizens of Romania also know: it's the pandemic-related measures that are approved by government decision, these are then published in the Official Journal. It would have been easy to verify. I will officially reply the Ombudsperson, but I am surprised to have such a request come at this level," Citu declared on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace of Government.

Ombudsperson Renate Weber asked on Tuesday Prime Minister Florin Citu to state the reasons why the 20 decisions adopted by CNSU since the beginning of the year have not been published in the Official Journal.