PM Citu says 5 million people vaccinated by June 1 in Romania still possible

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday he was convinced that the target of 5 million people getting vaccinated in Romania by June 1 would be reached and pointed out that next week it is possible that members of the government take to the streets and get directly involved in the mass vaccination campaign.

"We continue at the same pace. We have the resources from the government; we make them available with more vaccination campaigns moving forward to reach our target that we set: 5 million vaccinated Romanians as of June 1 for people. I believe in that goal," said Citu before a meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Executive Bureau.

He announced a "government meeting in the streets" next week."I think that next week we will have the entire government in the streets in the country - ministers and senior officials - at vaccination centres. The entire government must get directly involved in this campaign and I think that next week we will take action, a kind of government meeting in the streets where we will all be and talk to the citizens; we will answer their questions after they come out from vaccination," said the prime minister.