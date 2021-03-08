 
     
PM Citu: The budget has been promulgated, no more excuses; we'll not dissapoint Romanians' expectations

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu says that, from now on, "there are no more excuses" for the governing coalition, after President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the State Budget Law for 2021, emphasizing that it is "the most balanced budget of the last 30 years, a budget that focuses on investments. "

"That's it! The budget law has been promulgated! We have the most balanced budget in the last 30 years, a budget that focuses on investments. We promised, we did it! From now on there are no excuses. Romanians expect a lot from us and we won't disappoint them!," Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the state budget law for 2021 and the state social insurance budget law for this year, the Presidential Administration announced.

According to the quoted source, the 2021 budget will allow Romania's development into key sectors, which had often been "ignored" in the past.

