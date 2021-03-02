PM Citu: We cannot move forward without reform, and digitisation will force that

Digitisation will force the reform of the state apparatus, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday, adding that this year, in addition to the measures already adopted, the electronic invoice will be implemented, which should lead to an increase in government revenues, according to AGERPRES.

"Yes, we are doomed to do it, we cannot go on without reform, and digitisation itself will force this reform. (...)" Citu told "Digitisation of Romania, utmost priority," an event organized by DC News Media Group.

He noted that an e-billing project will be introduced this year, which should increase government revenues.

According to Citu, digitisation is "an objective way" to reform, and under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan approximately 2 billion euros will be allocated for projects such as the implementation of a government cloud.

He added that this year the government will rely on two pillars - reform and investment.

"This year, you will see that there will be bills or ordinances that will change the way we work, and when we say digitisation in particular, we are talking about ANAF [National Tax Administration Agency]. I am referring today to ANAF, but the whole public apparatus should, it will start this year with e-invoicing, I hope it will be by the end of the year. (...) Connecting the cash registers - there are two solutions that ANAF has at its disposal; it has to choose one of them," Citu explained.