PM Citu: We remain open to collaboration with USR until they vote on motion against the Government

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Florin Citu, declared on Tuesday that the PNL remains open to collaboration with Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) until this party votes on a censure motion against the Government.

"The PNL is a responsible party, a party that has taken over the government in a difficult period and does not back down. The PNL still firmly backs the president and prime minister during this period, there is no discussion here. We are waiting for the USR partners to come and discuss and move on with this coalition, but we will draw a line when the USR votes a motion with the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] or AUR [the Alliance for the Union of Romanians] . (...) We remain open to collaboration with those from USR until they vote on a motion against the Government," said Citu, at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau meeting.

The Liberal leader refused to answer other questions, Agerpres informs.