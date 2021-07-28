PM Citu: Work of ambulance service employees, true act of care and responsibility, example for us all

The work of ambulance service employees represents a true "act of care and responsibility", and they are "an example" for us all, said Prime Minister Florin Citu in a message sent, on Wednesday, on the occasion of the National Ambulance Day in Romania.

"We celebrate the National Ambulance Day in Romania with the feeling that the work of those involved in this emergency service represents a true act of care and responsibility for which we should thank them not only today, but every day. For nearly a year and a half, the entire staff of ambulance services is committed in a multiplied effort due to the pandemic. Many of the Romanians who, unfortunately, went through critical situations can say they owe their life to these wonderful people that ensure emergency intervention. I thank them for the lives saved, for the dedication and professionalism they do their duty with! They are an example for us all," wrote Florin Citu on the Government's Facebook page.