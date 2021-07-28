 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: Work of ambulance service employees, true act of care and responsibility, example for us all

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Citu

The work of ambulance service employees represents a true "act of care and responsibility", and they are "an example" for us all, said Prime Minister Florin Citu in a message sent, on Wednesday, on the occasion of the National Ambulance Day in Romania.

"We celebrate the National Ambulance Day in Romania with the feeling that the work of those involved in this emergency service represents a true act of care and responsibility for which we should thank them not only today, but every day. For nearly a year and a half, the entire staff of ambulance services is committed in a multiplied effort due to the pandemic. Many of the Romanians who, unfortunately, went through critical situations can say they owe their life to these wonderful people that ensure emergency intervention. I thank them for the lives saved, for the dedication and professionalism they do their duty with! They are an example for us all," wrote Florin Citu on the Government's Facebook page.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.